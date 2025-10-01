Rockets 2025-26 Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

Published on October 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that all Rockets single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 WHL regular season are now ON SALE!

Fans can now secure seats for every home game at Prospera Place, including divisional rival matchups, specialty theme nights, and milestone celebrations during the club's 30th anniversary season.

Tickets are available through selectyourtickets.com or in person at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place. The box office is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The box office is also open during Rockets games for walk up tickets.

All Rockets games will also be available to stream live and free on VictoryPlus.com.







