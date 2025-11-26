Rockets Visit Chiefs Wednesday Night

Published on November 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets right wing Kalder Varga

The Kelowna Rockets (10-7-3-1) hit the road Wednesday night for a conference showdown against the Spokane Chiefs (12-10-0-0) at the Numerica Veterans Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm PST, with fans able to watch live on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 The Lizard.

Kelowna enters the matchup riding momentum after beating two of three very strong opponents this past weekend. The Rockets have now earned points in eight of their last ten games and continue to trend upward behind a balanced offensive attack and strong special teams play, including a power play operating at nearly 20%.

Wednesday marks the third meeting of the season between the Rockets and Chiefs. The series is split 1-1 as Spokane took the home opener 8-2 on September 19, but Kelowna responded with a dominant 7-1 win on November 15 at Prospera Place.

SPOKANE CHIEFS

The Chiefs come into Wednesday's contest winners of two straight. Spokane remains one of the league's more dangerous transition teams, led by 2026 NHL Draft Eligibles, Mathis Preston (8G, 9A) and Chase Harrington (7G, 9A). Defenseman Rhett Sather (14 pts) also continues to emerge as a reliable playmaker.

Spokane holds a 5-6-0-0 home record at Numerica Veterans Arena and sits near the bottom of the WHL in power-play efficiency (8.43%). The Rockets will look to capitalize on that matchup advantage.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

2025-26 Season Series: Tied 1-1

Last Meeting: Kelowna 7, Spokane 1 - November 15, 2025

Kelowna Record: 10-7-3-1

Spokane Record: 12-10-0-0

Last Five Games:

Kelowna - 3-1-1-0

Spokane - 4-1-0-0

Goals For/Against:

Kelowna - 72 GF / 71 GA

Spokane - 57 GF / 71 GA

Special Teams:

Kelowna - PP: 18/91 (19.8%), PK: 15/85 (82.3%)

Spokane - PP: 7/83 (8.4%), PK: 22/92 (76.1%)

INJURY REPORT

Peyton Kettles (UBI) - Indefinitely

UPCOMING MILESTONES:

Carson Wetsch - 1 game away from 200 career WHL games

Hiroki Gojsic - 1 game away from 150 career WHL games

Tij Iginla - 2 games away from 150 career WHL games

Hayden Paupanekis - 3 games away from 150 career WHL games

Shane Smith - 8 points shy of 150 career WHL points

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Rockets continue their three-game road trip on Friday and Saturday as they take on the Tri-City Americans Friday Night before heading back to Spokane to take on the Chiefs Saturday Night. You can catch all the action live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 the Lizard.

