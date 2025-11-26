Broncos Call up 2010-Born Prospects Quinn Pickering and Lucas Conrad

Published on November 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have called up 2010-born prospects Quinn Pickering and Lucas Conrad.

Pickering, a defenceman from West Vancouver, BC was selected by the Broncos in the 4th Round (70th Overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. He currently plays for St. George's U17 Prep in the CSSHL.

Conrad, a defenceman from Coquitlam, BC, plays for the U18 AAA Vancouver North East Chiefs and was the Broncos 5th Round (93rd Overall) in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.







