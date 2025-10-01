2025-2026 Hurricanes Promotional Schedule Set

Published on October 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the promotional schedule for the 2025- 2026 regular season.

The Hurricanes play a total of 34 regular season home games, having already posted an 0-2-0-0 record at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena this year. The full promotional schedule includes:

October 17th vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm) - Wall of Honour Night - The Hurricanes will induct Herman Elfring and Domenic Pittis into the'Canes Wall of Honour

November 1st vs. Tri-City Americans (6:00pm) - B93 Halloween Howler - Fans are encouraged to wear their costumes, trick-or-treating at the game

November 7th vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00pm) - Lethbridge Herald Military Appreciation Night

December 5th vs. Wenatchee Wild (7:00pm) - Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss - Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy or toque, wrapped in plastic, to throw on the ice after the first goal

December 6th vs. Calgary Hitmen (6:00pm) - Tim Horton's Santa & Mrs. Claus Night / Skate with the'Canes - Fans can visit and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus prior to the game

- Fans can join the Hurricanes players for a post-game skate on the VisitLethbridge.com Arena ice

February 20th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm) - Family Night / Hurricanes Hockey Cards presented by Firefly Solar - The Hurricanes will release the 2025-2026 team collector cards

February 25th vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm) - Wild 95 Country Night

March 13th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm) - ENMAX Fan Appreciation Night

March 20th vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm) -

Jersey's Off Our Backs - Live jerseys off our backs auction will take place following the game

The Hurricanes will continue their 2025-2026 regular season on Friday, October 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm presented by Gas King. Tickets for the game can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







