September 29 - Canes Chatter

Published on September 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, October 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Hurricanes Suite Auction: Enjoy a Hurricanes home game in the Lethbridge Hurricanes private suite. Fans can bid on the'Canes suite for the October 17th game when Lethbridge welcomes the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena! Auction ends on October 5th at 7:00pm. Bid today by visiting: www.32auctions.com/canessuite0817.

Season Ticket Pick Up: Season Ticket holders that were unable to attend the Season Ticket Up events can collect their 2025-2026 season tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Northeast Ticket Centre between the hours of 10:00am and 5:00pm. Additionally, any Season Ticket Members who need to pick up the Bring a Friend or Rain Check Vouchers can also do so at the Northeast Ticket Centre.

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale. Ticket prices for adults are $25.00 and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH.

Pro-Rated 2025-2026 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Pro-Rated Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season! Deadline to purchase is Wednesday, October 8th! To find out more or to secure your pro- rated season tickets visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, call 403-329-SEAT (7328).

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (restrictions apply; separate information will be sent out soon). Individual game tickets for the event are now on sale can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP Canadian Tire 7 th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday at 4:00pm!

PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner: The Hurricanes are looking for local community groups, charities, non-profit organizations and disadvantaged families and youths to attend an upcoming'Canes game courtesy of PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner. A total of 20 tickets will be available for each Hurricanes home game. To find our more information, or to apply, go online and visit: https://chl.ca/whl- hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, September 26th - 5-3 Loss vs. Saskatoon Blades: The Hurricanes dropped their second-straight home game to open the new season on Friday with a 5-3 defeat to the Saskatoon Blades at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The'Canes held a 3-0 lead on goals by Kade Duell, Logan Wormald and Gavin Lesiuk before the Blades scored five unanswered goals. Koen Cleaver made 34-saves in the loss as Lethbridge fell to 0-2-0-0 at home.

Saturday, September 27 th - 4-2 Loss at Red Deer Rebels: Lethbridge suffered their first road loss of the season on Saturday at Marchant Crane Centrium with a 4-2 loss to the Red Deer Rebels. Luke Cozens and Shane Smith scored in the loss while Leif Oaten made 27-saves in his first WHL start. The'Canes record fell to 1-3-0-0 on the year and 1-1-0-0 on the road.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, October 3rd - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The Hurricanes welcome the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the first of eight meetings on the regular season between the'Canes and Tigers and a rematch of last years Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Sunday, October 5th - at Calgary Hitmen (4:00pm): The 'Canes will visit the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday at 4:00pm at Scotiabank Saddledome. Lethbridge has posted a 1-1-0-0 record against Calgary this season having earned a 4-0 shutout win at the'Dome on opening weekend. The Hurricanes have gone 5-0-2-0 in their last seven games at Scotiabank Saddledome (regular season & playoffs combined) dating back to last year.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.