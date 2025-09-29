Watch Live for Free on Victory+

Published on September 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

This past weekend the Royals concluded the first of the home-and-home series with a 9-4 win against the Vancouver Giants at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre Saturday night. The Victoria Cougars Warm-up Jersey Auction closes this Friday at 12:00 pm. Make sure the place your bids now on DASH to claim yours!

This week the Royals will travel to Wenatchee on Thursday then Everett on Saturday for their first road trip of the season proudly presented by CSN.

Friday marks the first matchup of the season between the Royals and the Wild. Victoria enters with momentum, carrying a 2-0-1-0 record and a three-game point streak, while Wenatchee is still searching for their first win at 0-1-0-1.

Saturday's matchup will be the first regular-season clash between Victoria and Everett. The two sides met twice in the preseason, with each team managing to come away with points. The Royals and the Silvertips both recorded a 2-0-1-0 record in the first three games played. With both teams off to strong starts, Saturday's game is set to be a hard-fought contest as each side looks to gain an early edge.

