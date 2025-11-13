Hockey for All Is Back this Friday

Published on November 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







GSL and the Victoria Royals take great pride in their longstanding commitment to the community, built through providing an inclusive space for sporting events and live entertainment.

On Friday November 14th, we are proudly hosting Hockey for All, a night dedicated to celebrating the love for sport in our community. Hockey for All is a commitment to create a safe, inclusive space at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre for every individual, regardless of background, ability, or identity. We believe hockey is an environment where everyone can thrive, feel valued, and belong.

"This night is a key initiative, which we prioritize each season, said Joey Poljanowski, Vice-President of Hockey Operations for the Victoria Royals. It is a showcase of how special our sport is and the unique opportunity that hockey offers in bringing our community together. The overwhelming support we saw last year from fans and partners demonstrated the meaningful impact this night has. As an organization, we remain committed to creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels a part of the Royals family."

Friday night will highlight Sledge Hockey Victoria playing at the first intermission and all 50/50 proceeds benefiting the Canadian Blind Hockey Association. Canadian Blind Hockey is a national charitable organization committed to empowering children and youth who are blind or partially sighted through the sport of Blind Hockey. The organization delivers comprehensive programming, including introductory "try-it" sessions, development camps, and regional and national competitions, while also supporting the advancement and success of Canada's Blind Hockey Teams. Raffle tickets can be purchased in game up until the second intermission or online at rafflebox.com.

We look forward to welcoming you to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for a night of hockey and celebration. We are immensely proud to be part of this community and are deeply grateful for its continued support.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.