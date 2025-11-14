Forward Sarkenov to Miss 15 Games Due to IIHF World Junior Commitments with Kazakhstan

Published on November 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs 19-year-old import forward Assanali Sarkenov will report to Team Kazakhstan in preparation for the Division I, Group A U20 World Championships. Sarkenov will miss this weekend's games in Penticton and Kelowna and isn't expected back in Spokane's lineup until after the WHL holiday break.

It's Sarkenov's third time representing his home country on the international stage, after playing three games in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship where he logged one goal and 33 penalty minutes. The winger also played for Team Kazakhstan at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he put up five points in four games and wore an "A".

The 2026 IIHF Division I, Group A U20 World Championship is set for December 7-13 in Slovenia. Kazakhstan's group includes Austria, Norway, Slovenia, France, and Ukraine. Sarkenov is expected to play alongside his younger brother, Alisher, who is in his rookie season with the Prince Albert Raiders.

Sarkenov is expected to return to Spokane for the Chiefs' first game back after the holiday break on Saturday, December 27 against the Wenatchee Wild.







