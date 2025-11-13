Ticket Packages on Sale for 2026 Memorial Cup Presented by Kubota

Published on November 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), together with the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) and the 2026 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee, is excited to announce that ticket packages for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota are now on sale. Set for May 21-31, 2026, in Kelowna, British Columbia, the Memorial Cup remains one of hockey's most celebrated traditions - uniting fans, alumni, and future stars for a week-long showcase of the best in junior hockey. Ticket packages are available now through this link and include access to all tournament games. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable event in the Okanagan.

Marking its return to Kelowna for the first time since 2004, the 106th Memorial Cup will serve as a landmark celebration of junior hockey, commemorating both the Kelowna Rockets' 30th anniversary season and the CHL's 50th anniversary as the umbrella organization of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Building on the success of recent tournaments in Kamloops, Saginaw, and Rimouski, this year's edition will once again shine a national spotlight on Kelowna, as the Rockets welcome league champions from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL in pursuit of junior hockey's most prestigious prize - the Memorial Cup - and the title of CHL champion.

In the lead-up to the 2026 Memorial Cup, the trophy has been making special appearances throughout the Okanagan - visiting local sponsors, community partners, and iconic Kelowna landmarks. Each stop highlights the incredible community support behind the event and the collective effort that's helping bring this national celebration of hockey to life.

For the Rockets, the 2026 tournament represents a meaningful homecoming. The club last hosted the Memorial Cup in 2004 - a tournament that culminated in one of the greatest moments in franchise history, as Kelowna captured the national championship on home ice before a sold-out crowd at Prospera Place. More than two decades later, that same passion is set to return as the city once again becomes a showcase for world-class hockey, community pride, and the shared spirit that defines the Memorial Cup.

"With ticket packages now on sale, excitement for the 2026 Memorial Cup is truly starting to build," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). "The Memorial Cup is more than a championship - it's a celebration of our game and the people who make it special. We're thrilled to welcome fans to Kelowna for the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup as we mark the CHL's 50th anniversary and celebrate the passion that continues to define junior hockey."

"Kelowna is ready," said Dave Rush, Co-Chair of the 2026 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee. "Our venues, partners, and committees are in place, and community support has been incredible - sponsorship opportunities are already very limited. You can feel the momentum building as we prepare to welcome fans and teams from across the country to an unforgettable Memorial Cup experience."

"This region knows how to host major events, and we're ready to showcase it on this national hockey stage," added Steve Thomson, Co-Chair of the 2026 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee. "From the first puck drop to the final celebration, Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley are ready to prove that it really is ALL HERE!"

Beyond the championship itself, the Memorial Cup represents a week-long celebration of hockey, community, and national pride. Fans can look forward to a variety of events and experiences that capture the energy and excitement of the tournament - from on-ice action to the atmosphere throughout the city. Together with local partners, businesses, and volunteers, Kelowna will deliver an unforgettable experience that showcases the region's vibrant culture, hospitality, and deep connection to the game.

The Memorial Cup brings together the playoff champions from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with a host club, in a four-team round-robin tournament to determine the CHL champion. First awarded 106 years ago, the Memorial Cup has grown into one of the most prestigious trophies in the sport, with a legacy that has helped define junior hockey in North America. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup, the trophy was donated by the Ontario Hockey Association in March 1919 to honour the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War. In 2010, it was rededicated to commemorate all fallen members of the Canadian Armed Forces, further deepening its legacy as a symbol of remembrance, sacrifice, and national pride.

2026 MEMORIAL CUP SCHEDULE

Arrival of the Cup - Thursday, May 21

Round-Robin - Game 1 - Friday, May 22 - OHL vs. Kelowna Rockets

Round-Robin - Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 - WHL vs. QMJHL

Round-Robin - Game 3 - Sunday, May 24 - Kelowna Rockets vs. QMJHL

Round-Robin - Game 4 - Monday, May 25 - WHL vs. OHL

Round-Robin - Game 5 - Tuesday, May 26 - QMJHL vs. OHL

Round-Robin - Game 6 - Wednesday, May 27 - Kelowna Rockets vs. WHL

Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) - Thursday, May 28

Semi-Final - Friday, May 29

Championship Final - Sunday, May 31







