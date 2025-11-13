Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of 2008-Born Forward Torre from Red Deer Rebels

Published on November 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Forward Zane Torre with the Red Deer Rebels

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2008-born forward Zane Torre in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft, a pick which originally was assigned to the Victoria Royals.

Torre is in his first season of junior competition, appearing in 10 games thus far for Red Deer with one assist. The native of Ladera Ranch, California led the Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 16-and-Under team to a USA Hockey national championship last season, picking up 53 points in 49 appearances. He also helped the United States earn a gold medal in the Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea during the 2023-24 season.

Torre's acquisition, and that of Nolan Caffey from the Everett Silvertips Wednesday afternoon, come as Wenatchee looks to restock its forward corps after a severe bite from the injury bug in recent games - as many as six forwards are projected to be out of the lineup ahead of Wenatchee's road matchup against the Portland Winterhawks Friday, and the ensuing three-game weekend.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Zane Torre to the Wild family.

