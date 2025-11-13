Rebels Acquire Draft Pick from Wild
Published on November 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President, and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced the club has completed a trade with the Wenatchee Wild.
The Rebels have acquired a fifth-round pick (via Victoria) in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft from the Wild in exchange for 17-year-old forward Zane Torre.
Torre was acquired by the Rebels from the Seattle Thunderbirds in February and signed with the club in May. The Ladera Ranch, California native appeared in 10 games with the Rebels in the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, earning one assist.
