Vees Fall to Hurricanes

Published on November 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees put up 42 shots on goal against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre but ran into a hot goaltender falling 5-2.

The Vees fall to 9-7-1-2 on the season with the loss.

The Vees came out of the gates strong with plenty of opportunities but it would be Hurricanes goaltender Koen Cleaver's night as he stood tall stopping all 18 shots he faced in the opening 20.

The Hurricanes found the back of the net off a deflected shot from the point by Luke Cozens to make it 1-0 after one.

In the second period the Hurricanes evened the game out and extended their lead to 2-0 with a net-mouth deflection on the powerplay from Gavin Lesiuk.

The Vees would find the back of the net for the first time on the powerplay with Brady Birnie dishing a cross-crease feed to Brittan Altead who finished it off for his ninth of the season.

Lethbridge would re-gain their two goal lead however at 14:14 with a shot from Logan Wormald that would get past Vees goaltender AJ Reyelts to make it 3-1 after forty.

Vees captain Nolan Stevenson found the net, for his second in as many games, with a seeing eye shot from the point to get Penticton back within one but Matteo Fabrizi found some open space on the shortside blocker to get the two-goal lead back shortly after.

Wormald would add an empty netter to make the final score 5-2.

Penticton is back in action Friday, Nov. 14 when they host the Spokane Chiefs at 7:00PM.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 42

Hurricanes- 19

Scoring:

Vees- Brittan Alstead, Nolan Stevenson

Hurricanes- Logan Wormald (2), Luke Cozens, Gavin Lesiuk, Matteo Fabrizi

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/4

Hurricanes- 1/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 14/18

Hurricanes- Koen Cleaver - 40/42

Up Next: The Vees finish off their homestand on Friday, hosting the Spokane Chiefs before heading on the road Saturday to take on the Tri-City Americans.







