Warriors Look to Bounce Back Following Saturday Loss

Published on November 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors are looking to flip the page following a disappointing Saturday afternoon loss to the Regina Pats.

The Warriors pressured early in the first frame, but could not convert, allowing Regina to tally two goals before the period's end. The Warriors were able to battle back to tie the game, but early in the third, the Pats were able to score a power play goal and then two additional goals, and the Warriors were not able to return fire.

Lynden Lakovic continues to lead the team with 16 goals and 24 points. Lakovic was able to keep his point streak alive last night and stretch it to ten games. In those ten games, Lakovic has tallied 11 goals and 17 points.

The Warriors have emerged victorious in two previous meetings this season, with a 6-4 victory on October 10 and a 5-4 shootout victory on October 21.

The Rebels come into the game with a record of 6-10-0-2 following a win over the Regina Pats on November 7.

