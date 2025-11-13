Cougars Fight Cancer Night Returns November 22nd at CN Centre

Published on November 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars, in partnership with PRD Construction, are proud to host one of the most meaningful and exciting events of the season - Cougars Fight Cancer Night, taking place Friday, November 22nd when the Cougars face off against the Edmonton Oil Kings at the CN Centre.

This special night will be filled with purpose and community spirit, highlighted by a Mega 50/50 with a guaranteed Jackpot of $50,000, with proceeds benefitting the BC Cancer Foundation.

In addition, the Cougars will hit the ice wearing exclusive black and pink specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game. All auction proceeds will also support BC Cancer Foundation's vital work in advancing cancer research and care across Northern British Columbia.







