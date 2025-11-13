2026 Memorial Cup Ticket Packages On Sale Now

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are proud to announce that ticket packages for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota are now officially on sale to the public.

Fans can purchase their full tournament packages starting today at 10:00 am PST exclusively through selectyourtickets.com. The price of Full Tournament Packages starts at $730 plus taxes and fees, offering fans access to every game of Canada's most prestigious junior hockey championship, hosted at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

The 2026 Memorial Cup will run from May 21-31, 2026, showcasing the champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and the host Kelowna Rockets.

Tickets are available now at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office located at Prospera Place.

2026 MEMORIAL CUP SCHEDULE

Friday, May 22: OHL vs Kelowna Rockets

Saturday, May 23: WHL vs QMJHL

Sunday, May 24: Kelowna Rockets vs QMJHL

Monday, May 25: WHL vs OHL

Tuesday, May 26: QMJHL vs OHL

Wednesday, May 27: Kelowna Rockets vs WHL

Thursday, May 28: Tie-Breaker (if necessary)

Friday, May 29: Semi-Final

Sunday, May 31: Championship Game







