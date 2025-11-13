Hawks Dominate First Two Periods, Fall to Raiders in Final Frame

Alex Weiermair and Sam Spehar lit the lamp for Portland, and Ondřej Štěbeták made 23 brilliant saves, but the Raiders rallied in the third to outlast the Hawks by a final score of 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Game #19: Portland (2) vs. Prince Albert (4)

SOG: POR (32) - PA (27)

PP: POR (0/5) - PA (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (23) - Orsulak (30)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Alex Weiermair (9) from Carter Sotheran (short handed)

POR - Sam Spehar (3) from Ryan Miller and Carter Sotheran

PA - Evan Smith (7) from Ty Meunier and Jonah Sivertson

PA - Alisher Sarkenov (5) from Brock Cripps and Brayden Dube

PA - Brayden Dube (8) from Evan Smith

PA - Alisher Sarkenov (6) (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Hawks opened the scoring tonight in Portland, as Carter Sotheran led an odd-man rush and sauced a perfect pass to Alex Weiermair, whose one-timer beat the glove of reigning WHL Goaltender of the Week Michal Orsulak to give Portland a 1-0 lead after one period.

Portland doubled its advantage when Ryan Miller drove through the far-side circle and the puck found Sam Spehar, who fired a quick snipe past Orsulak to make it 2-0 heading into the third period.

Prince Albert struck early in the final frame, with Evan Smith netting his seventh of the season 4:54 in. The Raiders added three more in the third, including an empty-netter, to complete the comeback and take a 4-2 victory in Portland.







