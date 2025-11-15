Warriors Heading into Regina for the First Trans-Canada Clash on the Road this Season
Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
REGINA, Sask. - The Warriors are back on the hunt for their first win of the season over the Regina Pats.
Last night, the Warriors battled but fell narrowly in a shootout to the Swift Current Broncos. After taking the lead 2 - 1 by the end of the first period, the Warriors recorded the game-tying goal off the stick of Pavel McKenzie with just 56 seconds remaining in the third period. Aiden Ziprick notched a goal and two points, Lynden Lakovic and Colt Carter both recorded two assists, and Ethan Semeniuk and Pavel McKenzie tallied a goal apiece.
Captain Lynden Lakovic's point streak extended to 13 games following his assists in Friday's game. Kyle Jones recorded a save percentage of .870. His record is now 3-3-1 on the season.
Last night in Regina, the Pats fell in overtime to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Zach Moore, Caden Brown, and Julien Maize each recorded a goal in the loss. Marek Schlenker recorded a save percentage of .905, making 38 saves on 42 shots. The team's record is now 8-9-2-1 on the season.
In two previous meetings in Moose Jaw this season, the Warriors have fallen in both games by a margin of three goals each time.
The pregame show on Country 100 with James Gallo starts at 5:40pm. Puck drops at 6pm. Fans can also follow along for free on Victory+.
Western Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Chiefs Continue Trip North with Saturday Contest against Rockets - Spokane Chiefs
- Top Defencemen in WHL Clash as Oil Kings Visit Giants - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: November 15 at Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Heading into Regina for the First Trans-Canada Clash on the Road this Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 21 AT Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Americans vs Vees - November 15, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Cougars Keep Rolling with Hard-Fought 3-2 Win Over Kamloops - Prince George Cougars
- MacKenzie Magic as Oil Kings Defeat Royals for Seventh Straight - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Blanked On Home Ice By Silvertips - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Fall to Prince Albert in OT - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Fall, 5-4, in Overtime to Hurricanes - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Tame the Wild in Commanding 6-3 Victory - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Warriors Heading into Regina for the First Trans-Canada Clash on the Road this Season
- Warriors Bucked by Broncos in Shootout
- Warriors Flying West to Start the Weekend
- Warriors Look to Bounce Back Following Saturday Loss
- Semeniuk Pushes Warriors to Win in Overtime Thriller