Warriors Heading into Regina for the First Trans-Canada Clash on the Road this Season

Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

REGINA, Sask. - The Warriors are back on the hunt for their first win of the season over the Regina Pats.

Last night, the Warriors battled but fell narrowly in a shootout to the Swift Current Broncos. After taking the lead 2 - 1 by the end of the first period, the Warriors recorded the game-tying goal off the stick of Pavel McKenzie with just 56 seconds remaining in the third period. Aiden Ziprick notched a goal and two points, Lynden Lakovic and Colt Carter both recorded two assists, and Ethan Semeniuk and Pavel McKenzie tallied a goal apiece.

Captain Lynden Lakovic's point streak extended to 13 games following his assists in Friday's game. Kyle Jones recorded a save percentage of .870. His record is now 3-3-1 on the season.

Last night in Regina, the Pats fell in overtime to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Zach Moore, Caden Brown, and Julien Maize each recorded a goal in the loss. Marek Schlenker recorded a save percentage of .905, making 38 saves on 42 shots. The team's record is now 8-9-2-1 on the season.

In two previous meetings in Moose Jaw this season, the Warriors have fallen in both games by a margin of three goals each time.

The pregame show on Country 100 with James Gallo starts at 5:40pm. Puck drops at 6pm. Fans can also follow along for free on Victory+.







