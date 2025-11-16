Spokane Chiefs Lose, 7-1, in Kelowna, Play Regina at Home on Wednesday
Published on November 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kelowna, BC - The Spokane Chiefs wrapped up their Okanagan back-to-back this weekend with a contest on Saturday night against the Kelowna Rockets in Prospera Place.
After a bright start from Spokane it was the home team scoring first through a goal from former Chief, Hayden Paupanekis. His third of the year came on the power play at 11:14. The Rockets doubled their lead at 16:31 after Tig Iginla found space and fired it through the legs of Chiefs' goaltender Carter Esler.
Kelowna tacked on five goals in the second, to balloon the lead to 7-0. Folstrom, Gojsic (x2), Varga, and Parker all scored for the Rockets.
Spokane brought in Linus Vieillard in net to begin the third period, in relief of starter Carter Esler.
The Chiefs' lone goal came at 12:38 of the third with Buckley scoring off a rebound from a Sather shot.
The Rockets outshot the Chiefs 45-22 and were 2/3 on the power play compared to 0/1 for Spokane.
Vieillard stopped all 16 shots faced in the third period.
The Chiefs will return home for Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires against the Regina Pats on Wednesday, November 19th.
