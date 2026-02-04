Game Preview: Vees at Chiefs

The Penticton Vees are back on the road as they head to Spokane to take on the Chiefs for a 7:00PM puck drop on Wednesday night.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (31-10-4-3) managed to jump out to their second 4-0 lead in as many nights on Sunday against the Thunderbirds. Seattle would battle back to tie the game at four before Brittan Alstead scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Vees a 5-4 win. Diego Johnson and Alstead had three points each and Ethan McCallum stopped 40-of-44 shots he faced in the win.

The Chiefs enter Wednesday's matchup 23-23-1-0 on the year. They sit in 9th in the WHL's Western Conference and are currently one point behind Victoria for the final playoff spot. The Chiefs snapped a three game losing streak last time out, defeating the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-0. They are 4-5-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Vees Player to Watch: F Matteo Danis: Danis will suit up in his 250th career WHL game tonight. The Vees 20 year-old has a career high 41 points for the team this season.

Fast Fact: The Vees enter Wednesday's game with the second-best penalty kill in the WHL working at 81.9% this season.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting between the Vees and Chiefs in the regular season. The Vees are 2-0-1-0 head-to-head and have outscored Spokane 14-5 on the year.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 64 points (27g, 37a)

Ryden Evers- 58 points (26g, 32a)

Brady Birnie- 54 points (18g, 36a)

Matteo Danis- 41 points (20g, 21a)

Brittan Alstead- 41 points (16g, 25a)

Chiefs:

Logan Wormald- 46 points (17g, 29a)

Tyus Sparks- 42 points (19g, 23a)

Chase Harrington- 40 points (17g, 23a)







