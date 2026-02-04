Rockets Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Portland

Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla celebrates one of his goals

The Kelowna Rockets came back from a two-goal deficit however, that proved to be not enough as they lost 4-3 in overtime against the Portland Winterhawks. Tij Iginla, who was last week's WHL Player of the Week, carried on his strong play with three more points tonight.

GAME SUMMARY

The game got off to a physical start early, as Nate Corbet and Nathan Brown dropped the gloves just 0:48 into the opening period. That moment set the tone for both teams, who played a heavy, physical game throughout, highlighted by big hits at both ends of the ice.

Portland struck first at the 16:57 mark of the opening period after a Rockets defensive-zone turnover led to Ryan Miller beating Harrison Boettiger. The Winterhawks carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

It took just 15 seconds into the second period for Portland to add to their lead, as Will McLaughlin made it 2-0. Just over three minutes later, at 4:13, Parker Alcos made a flip pass from near his own goal line to Tij Iginla (24) on a breakaway, and Iginla made no mistake, cutting the deficit in half. The Winterhawks held a 2-1 lead after two periods of play.

In the third period, following a high-sticking penalty to Rowan Guest, Ty Halaburda (24) tied the game at 10:23 by batting a puck out of mid-air past the Portland netminder. The goal marked Halaburda's 100th career WHL goal, with Mazden Leslie and Iginla picking up the assists. Just over a minute later, at 11:47, Halaburda stole the puck from a Portland defender and found a wide-open Tij Iginla (25), who scored to give the Rockets a 3-2 lead.

That lead didn't last long, as Alex Weiermair tied the game at 12:44 with a one-timer, forcing overtime. In the extra frame, Sam Spehar broke in on a breakaway and scored the game-winner for the Winterhawks.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Rockets. Kelowna finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and will look to regroup in a crucial two-game set against Prince George this weekend.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna: 45 | Portland: 25

Power Play: Kelowna: 0/3 | Portland: 0/2

Faceoffs: Kelowna: 31 | Portland: 20

UP NEXT

The Rockets will head to Prince George this week to play a pair of games against the Cougars. Friday's game will be at 7:00 pm PST, and Saturday's game will be at 6:00 pm PST. Both games are available on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard.

