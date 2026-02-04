Oil Kings Recall Marsh, Hejda, Re-Assign Anderson

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born defenceman Kayson Anderson and recalled 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh, and 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda.

Anderson returns to the Estevan Bears U18AAA club where he has 32 points in 35 games. Anderson played on Saturday night for the Oil Kings in Swift Current, and earned a +1 rating in the game.

Marsh re-joins the Oil Kings from the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL where he has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 32 games. With the Oil Kings this season, Marsh has five points in 13 games.

Hejda re-joins the Oil Kings from Northern Alberta XTreme U18 Prep. He has 13 points in 25 games from the blueline. He's played three games with the Oil Kings this season.







