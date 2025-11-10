Wenatchee Wild Defenseman Boston Tait Wins Gold at World U17 Hockey Challenge in Nova Scotia

Published on November 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







TRURO, Nova Scotia - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), congratulate 2009-born defenseman Boston Tait on winning a gold medal with the Canada Red team at last week's World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Tait and his team claimed the championship in the six-team international tournament with a 6-3 win over the Canada White team Saturday.

Tait was named one of his team's alternate captains and racked up six assists in the weeklong event, including four in a Canada Red quarterfinal win Thursday against Sweden. He was selected to participate in the event after being one of 80 Canadian players invited to Canada's national U17 Program of Excellence summer camp in July.

He is in his first full season of junior play after joining the Wild on an affiliate basis last year, appearing in six games and notching a pair of assists during a midseason call-up. This season, Tait has played in seven WHL contests and posted two assists. He is the first player from the Wild roster to be named to the tournament since the Winnipeg ICE relocated to the Wenatchee Valley in 2023. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was taken by the Wild with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The tournament has been held since 1986, when it was known as the Quebec Esso Cup, and has become one of Hockey Canada's most prestigious international tournaments. Canada fields two teams annually for the six-team tournament, which also featured teams this year from Czechia, Finland, Sweden and the United States. This year's event was the second straight in which the two Canadian teams faced off in the gold medal game, and marks the fourth straight year that at least one Canadian team has skated off with a medal.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Boston Tait on his gold medal in this year's World U17 Hockey Challenge, and are proud to welcome him home as his season continues.







