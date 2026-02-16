Harrington, Martin Score Two Goals Apiece En Route to Chiefs' 4-2 Win in Wenatchee Sunday

Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Wenatchee, Wash. - Chiefs' forwards Chase Harrington and Owen Martin scored two goals apiece en route to Spokane's 4-2 road victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday.

After facing each other three times in the last eight days, tensions were high at Town Toyota Center and Will McIsaac and Caelan Joudrey dropped the gloves 30 seconds into play after a hit on Owen Martin.

The opening frame was fairly even, as both teams went into the first intermission scoreless.

But Martin soon turned up the heat, scoring the first goal of the game only 50 seconds into the middle frame. Overage forwards Dominik Petr and Logan Wormald were credited with the assists on the power play goal. Petr had fired a rocket on net, and Martin was there to clean up the rebound.

The Wild dominated the second period from there, scoring back-to-back goals at 5:35 (Boston Tait) and 9:20 (Caffey) to take a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

Martin stayed hot in the third as he rushed the puck up the wing and fired it to the twine from a sharp angle for his second goal of the night a mere 11 seconds into play. Defensemen Rhett Sather and Will McIsaac logged assists on the play.

Top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Chase Harrington found his second goal in as many nights seven minutes later when he scooped up a puck from Rhett Sather, scooted it back from a Wenatchee defenseman, and flicked it to the back of the net to put the Chiefs back in front, 3-2. It also marked Harrington's 20th goal of the season.

Spokane managed to keep Wenatchee at bay through the rest of the final frame, as Carter Esler turned away all five of the shots the Wild managed to put on net.

Harrington put the nail in the coffin at 17:44 with his second goal of the night, securing the 4-2 Chiefs victory.

Spokane outshot the Wild 34-26 and went 1-for-2 on the power play. The Chiefs penalty kill was huge Sunday, going a perfect 3-for-3.

Up next, the Chiefs return home Friday to host the Vancouver Giants at 7:05 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.