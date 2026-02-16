Warriors Handed Loss on Family Day
Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - The Warriors struggles continued as they were handed 6-1 loss by the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser on Family Day afternoon.
The Warriors landed on the power play early in the game after a boarding call to Prince Albert's Aiden Oiring. The team couldn't capitalize on the opportunity and the game remained scoreless.
The Raiders struck first late in the opening period on a goal from Brock Cripps. Following a boarding call to Warriors' Captain Brady Ness, the Raiders tallied their second marker with under four seconds to play in the opening frame.
The Raiders' Linden Burrett tallied the lone goal in the middle frame at the 4:27 mark. Neither team landed on a power play in the second period. The Warriors took a three-goal deficit into the second intermission.
Evan Smith tallied the opening goal of the third period for the Raiders just under three minutes into the frame. The Warriors penalty kill was put to the test just before the five minute mark as Benson Hirst was assessed a minor penalty for kneeing.
Back at even strength, the Raiders' Alisher Sarkenov tallied the fifth goal for Prince Albert. Immediately following the goal, Dominik Pavlik was called for cross checking and the Warriors stood strong on the penalty kill again to keep the deficit at five.
Jonah Siverson was called for goaltender interference just after the halfway mark of the final period and the Warriors headed to the power play. The team could not capitalize on the man-advantage.
On a late power play, Riley Thorpe tallied the lone Warriors goal to break up the shutout bid for the Raiders. With under 20 seconds to play, the Raiders were awarded a penalty shot that they were able to break past Chase Wutzke to bring the final score to 6-1.
The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and two for three on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 35 saves on 41 shots. Across the ice, Michal Orsulak made 20 saves on 21 shots.
The Warriors and Raiders shape up for a rematch at the Temple Gardens Centre on Friday night. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.
Western Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026
- Broncos Fall Short But Extend Point Streak in Loss to Pats - Swift Current Broncos
- Royals Return Home to Host Wild for Lunar Celebration and Trades Night - Victoria Royals
- Giants Fall Just Short vs. Thunderbirds on Monday - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Silence Rebels 10-1 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Cruise Past Tri-City 7-2 on Family Day - Kelowna Rockets
- Vees Dominant in Victory over Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings Earn Second Straight One-Goal Victory in Win over Hurricanes - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans drop 7-2 game on the road to Kelowna - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Edge Broncos 7-6 in Shootout, Extend Win Streak to Four - Regina Pats
- Jacobson, Kraus Lead Wheat Kings to Wheat Kings to Fourth Straight Win - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Handed Loss on Family Day - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Cougars at Vees - Prince George Cougars
- DuPont, Sivertson & Malinoski Secure WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Game Preview: Cougars at Vees - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Host Hurricanes for Family Day Battle - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Looking to Get Back in the Win Column - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 54 VS Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Welcome Tri-City for Family Day Showdown - Kelowna Rockets
- Spokane Surges in Third, Takes 4-2 Win over Wild to Close Weekend - Wenatchee Wild
- Harrington, Martin Score Two Goals Apiece En Route to Chiefs' 4-2 Win in Wenatchee Sunday - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - February 16, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.