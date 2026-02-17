Royals Return Home to Host Wild for Lunar Celebration and Trades Night

Following a Family Day matchup with the Kamloops Blazers, the Victoria Royals will return to home ice this weekend to host the Wenatchee Wild for a two-game series at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Friday night the Royals will ring in the Lunar New Year with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm. Fans can look forward to a vibrant night of culture, celebration, and hockey, highlighted by the Royals taking the ice in special Lunar New Year warmup jerseys. Fans are encouraged to arrive! The first 1,000 fans will receive lucky red envelopes featuring a variety of prizes, including the grand prize of a Royals suite night experience.

Saturday night is Trades Night with puck drop slated for 6:05 pm. Trades Night celebrates the diverse and rewarding career opportunities within the skilled trades while recognizing the hardworking individuals who help build our community. The Victoria Royals Hockey Club are proud to partner with Victoria Independent Contractors Association (VICA) and Hall Constructors to connect hockey fans with local industry leaders and inspire the next generation to explore meaningful careers in the trades.

In addition, Van Isle Paint has generously donated 700 tickets to local trade schools, students and community organizations, creating a meaningful impact and opportunity to further strengthen connections within Victoria's trades community. With activities for the kids, equipment on site and many industry leaders activating, trades night is one you do not want to miss!

