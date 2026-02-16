DuPont, Sivertson & Malinoski Secure WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, February 15.

DuPont, a 16-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., registered eight points (3G-5A) and a plus-7 rating in four games, as the Silvertips went 4-0-0-0 during a Central Division road trip - DuPont's first WHL games back in his home province.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound right-shot blueliner started his Alberta swing with a three-point outing (1G-2A) as the Silvertips doubled up the Red Deer Rebels by a 6-3 score Tuesday, February 10. DuPont put ink on the scoresheet with 4:20 remaining in the first period, registering a primary assist on a power-play goal by forward Matias Vanhanen. Midway through the second period, with the score knotted 3-3, DuPont connected with Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen and Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear, who put the Silvertips in front by a 4-3 tally. Moments later, it was DuPont finding the back of the net with his 13th goal of the season, adding some insurance for the visitors. When the final buzzer sounded, DuPont was named third star of the game for his performance.

The following night in Edmonton, the Silvertips handled the Oil Kings with ease, securing a 4-0 victory at Rogers Place. DuPont provided the primary assist on a first period goal by Vanhanen that came a mere eight seconds into regulation and stood the test of regulation, entering the books as the game-winning strike.

Friday, February 13, was anything but unlucky for DuPont. The 2024-25 winner of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Rookie of the Year, logged his second three-point night (1G-2A) of Everett's Central Division tour, helping the Silvertips bounce the Lethbridge Hurricanes by an 8-4 score. Late in the first period, DuPont found Miettinen who hit the back of the net to give Everett a commanding 4-1 advantage. After Lethbridge pulled back within two, it was DuPont converting on a second period opportunity to put the visitors back in front by three goals. DuPont's 14th goal of the campaign was a beauty, and it stood up as the game-deciding dagger. The Calgary product claimed another primary assist midway through the second to complete his night and once again earn third-star honours.

The following night down the highway in Medicine Hat, DuPont kept the good times rolling as he scored his 15th goal of the campaign in a 4-3 overtime triumph over the defending WHL Champion Tigers. The mobile blueliner was quick out of the gates, opening the scoring 2:41 into the affair, becoming the only 16-year-old defenceman to reach 15 goals so far this season.

With 50 points (15G-35A) in 49 games, DuPont is tied for seventh in scoring among all WHL defencemen. His 15 goals are tied for fifth among all WHL blueliners, while his impressive plus-44 rating is tied for fourth among all WHL defencemen.

Coming out of the weekend, DuPont is riding a six-game point scoring streak, during which he has secured 11 points (4G-7A) dating back to February 6 in a 6-3 win versus Kamloops. Set to face his hometown Calgary Hitmen on Monday, DuPont will look to extend his point streak to seven games, which would match a career high.

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, DuPont was the first defenceman in WHL history to be granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada. The smooth-skating, second-generation WHL star made his full-time debut with the Silvertips during the 2024-25 regular season, earning the WHL's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year, thanks to an incredible 15-year-old season that featured 60 points (17G-43A) in 64 games. His 60 points were not only tops among all rookie defencemen in the WHL, but across the entire Canadian Hockey League.

DuPont is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

With a record of 45-6-2-1, the Silvertips have already secured first place in the WHL's U.S. Division, along with a trip to the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Next up, DuPont and the Silvertips wrap up a five-game Central Division tour against the Calgary Hitmen (30-15-6-1) on Monday, February 16 at 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT. Catch DuPont's return to his hometown for FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD SIVERTSON NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Jonah Sivertson of the Prince Albert Raiders has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 15.

Sivertson, a 17-year-old product of Regina, Sask., recorded six points (3G-3A) and a plus-3 rating in three games as the Raiders went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

Ranked 88th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Sivertson is set to represent Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, in Langley, B.C., and streaming FREE on Victory+.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Sivertson opened his week with two points (1G-1A) in a 5-2 home win over the Regina Pats on Tuesday, February 10. The second-year right winger opened the scoring with his 17th tally of the campaign coming 9:34 into the first period. He added the primary assist on an insurance goal by Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes 2:25 into the third period, as the Raiders cruised to victory. Sivertson was named first star of the game for his effort.

Friday, February 13, Sivertson recorded a three-point performance (1G-2A) in vain as the Raiders dropped a 4-3 road decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings. Sivertson's 18th goal of the season found the back of the net 6:30 into the first period, tying the game 1-1 at the time. Midway through the opening period, he connected with Riley Boychuk on a power play to give the visitors a 2-1 edge. After three straight markers from the hosts, Sivertson set up Linden Burrett 2:05 into the third period, pulling Prince Albert back within one. Unfortunately for the leaders of the East Division, it wasn't enough. Sivertson was named second star of the game after factoring into all three of his team's goals.

Rounding out the week back home Saturday, February 14, Sivertson tallied his 19th goal of the season, helping the Raiders edge the Saskatoon Blades in the shootout by a final score of 5-4. After the visiting Blades roared out to a 4-2 lead in the second period, Boychuk closed the gap to 4-3 late in the period, before Sivertson tied the game at 4-4 only 5:22 into the third period. The Raiders went on to win the game in the shootout and Sivertson was named second star of the game.

In his first WHL season, Sivertson has racked up 46 points (19G-27A) in 52 games, along with a plus-39 rating. His 46 points rank sixth among all WHL rookies, while his plus-39 rating checks in second among all WHL rookies.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the fourth round (71st overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Sivertson made his WHL debut in 2024-25, skating in 14 games with the Raiders. In 66 career WHL regular season games, he has earned 48 points (19G-29A).

Coming out of the week, the Raiders are 41-8-5-0, currently leading the Eastern Conference, and have clinched a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Next up, Sivertson and the Raiders host the Moose Jaw Warriors (19-28-5-2) Monday, February 16, at 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. ST. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

THUNDERBIRDS NETMINDER MALINOSKI NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Seattle Thunderbirds netminder Grayson Malinoski has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 15.

Malinoski, an 18-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .960 save percentage in two appearances this past week.

The 6-foot, 170-pound puckstopper started his week with a 27-save effort Tuesday, February 10, as the Thunderbirds secured a 3-1 road victory over the Spokane Chiefs. Though they emerged victorious, the Thunderbirds were outshot 28-24 in the contest, including 12-7 during the second period of play. The host Chiefs nursed a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes, and it was the strong play of Malinoski that held Seattle in, giving them the opportunity to score three third period goals en route to the win. Midway through the second period, Malinoski turned aside a flurry of opportunities as Spokane pressed on the power play, looking to extend the lead to 2-0. Instead, they came up empty and the Thunderbirds were able to push back in the third period.

Friday, February 13, Malinoski was once again up to the task, steering aside 21 of 22 shots as the Thunderbirds scored a 4-1 triumph over the Tri-City Americans at accesso ShoWare Center. Malinoski was steady from start to finish, winning his second consecutive start.

In his second full season with the Thunderbirds, Malinoski is 7-12-1-2 with a 3.45 GAA and .897 SV%.

Unselected in the WHL Prospects Draft, Malinoski signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Thunderbirds on November 27, 2023. In 50 career regular season games with the Thunderbirds, Malinoski is 14-27-2-2.

Coming out of the weekend, the Thunderbirds (21-23-4-3) continue to chase down a playoff spot, sitting 10th in the WHL's Western Conference, trailing the eighth-place Tri-City Americans by five points while holding one game in hand.

Next up, the Thunderbirds visit the Vancouver Giants (20-31-1-2) Monday, February 16, at 2 p.m. PT. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers







