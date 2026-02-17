Oil Kings Earn Second Straight One-Goal Victory in Win over Hurricanes
Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - For the second straight game, the Edmonton Oil Kings grabbed a one-goal victory and on Monday it was a 3-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
Much like Saturday's 4-3 win over Calgary, the Oil Kings jumped out to a lead before a push from their opponents.
Today, it was an opening marker from Carter Sotheran who notched his 14th of the season at the end of a powerplay to give Edmonton the 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.
After outshooting the Hurricanes 10-4 in the first, Edmonton fired another 11 shots towards the goal in the second and Sotheran was able to add another goal for the Oil Kings for his second multi-goal game in just over a week. That came just over a minute and a half into the second, which was then followed by a Gavin Hodnett powerplay goal late in the second frame to make it 3-0 Oil Kings.
Lethbridge wasn't going to go down without a fight though as they outshot the Oil Kings 14-6 in the third, notching a pair of goals, one from Kyle Heger and another from Owen Berge. However, the Oil Kings weathered the storm and locked things down the rest of the way as the Oil Kings reached 36 wins on the season.
Parker Snell was excellent in the Edmonton goal stopped 27 of 29 shots he faced in the game. Edmonton's powerplay was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
The Oil Kings will hit the road on Friday and Saturday in Regina and Brandon.
