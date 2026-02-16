Game Preview: Cougars at Vees
Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PENTICTON, BC - The Prince George Cougars continue their eight game road trip this afternoon against the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Centre.
When: Monday, February 16, 2026
Puck Drop: 2:00 pm
INTERVIEWS:
Assistant Coach Carter Rigby
Forward Aiden Foster
Cougars Record: 32-19-2-0 (66 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 3-2 shootout win over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 14
Western Conference: 3rd
BC Division: 2nd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)
2005-born players (2) - Dumanski, Gizowski
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Leiws
2007-born players (5) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov
2008-born players (7) Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Johnson)
2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Bratton
Vees Record: 34-11-4-4 (76 Points)
Blazers Last Game: 5-2 win over the Victoria Royals on Saturday, Feb. 14
Western Conference: 2nd
BC Division: 1st
Penticton Vees Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)
2005-born players (4) - Birnie, Evers, Danis, Stevenson
2006-born players (12) - Wehmann, Valiant, Johnson, Alstead, Petersen, Weber, Michaud, Pederson, Tastad, McCallum, Reyelts, Drancak
2007-born players (3) - Kvasnicka, Norrie, Stone
2008-born players (3) - Alger-East, Toninato, Burick
2009-born players (1) - DeMars
Last Time Out:
-Prince George collected their 32nd win of the season in a 14-round shootout
-Terik Parascak scored with five seconds remaining in the third period - Kayden Lemire also scored in the win
-Aiden Foster scored the shootout winner
-Carson Carels extended his point streak to 17 games
-The Cougars power play went 0-for-4 in the win and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill
-Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding, making 32 saves and an additional 13 in the shootout
Previous Meetings vs. PEN This Season:
December 17: Despite holding the Vees to under 30 shots, the Cougars fell 5-2 in the first meeting in WHL history between the two teams.
January 1: Penticton tied the game in the final minute and then went on to win the game in overtime. Alex Levshyn made 40 saves
January 6: Carson Carels dominated in his return to the Cougar lineup from the World Juniors, scoring once, and compiling nine shots. However, it was the Vees who came out on top with a 5-2 win.
January 7: In an entertaining battle, the Vees were the ones to come victorious 3-2 courtesy of a late third period goal from Diego Johnson.
The Playoff Push Continues:
-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Portland Winterhawks in the first round of the WHL Playoffs
-Four of the final 16 games of the season will be against BC Division opponents; 9 of 16 against Western Conference opponents
-Per the BC Division, the Cougars sit ten points behind Penticton. Including today's game, the two clubs meet two more times
Big Game Bauer
-Today's game marks an incredible milestone for captain Bauer Dumanski
-Dumanski suits up for his 296th career game, marking him the all-time games played leader in Cougars history among defenceman
-Dumanski surpasses Ian Walterson who played 295 games from 1994-1999.
Winner's Win
-General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb is on the cusp of becoming the all-time wins leader in Prince George Cougars history
-Lamb enters tonight with 214 career wins. Ed Dempsey is the current leader with 216
-The 2023-24 WHL Coach and Executive of the Year earned win #200 on Dec. 3
-Lamb is set to serve as the bench boss for Team West at the WHL Prospects Game on Feb. 18 in Langley
Point Machine
-Carson Carels enters tonight with points in 17 straight games
-The point streak marks the longest by any defenceman in the Western Conference this season
-Throughout the 17-game heater, Carels has recorded 25 points
-Carels will serve as captain for Team West at the upcoming WHL Prospects Game in Langley on Feb. 18
In Goal
-It seems all signs point to Josh Ravensbergen getting the nod for Prince George. The San Jose Sharks first rounder continues to give the Cougars great chances to win.
-Ravensbergen is 23-11-0-0 on the year, along with a .917 save percentage which ranks 2nd in the WHL
-The North Vancouver, BC product has been dominant on the road this season - he owns a 15-4-0-0 record.
On the Other Side:
-The Penticton Vees have earned points in eight of their last 10 games.
-Penticton has been fantastic on home ice, sporting a BC Division best 17-7-4-1 record (.672%).
-Up front, Penticton continues to be led by New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka (33-38-71).
-Kvasnicka leads the Vees against the Cougars i scoring this season with seven points in three games (2-5-7).
-Former Cougar Matteo Danis is putting together a career season for himself in Penticton with 20 goals and 23 assists.
-In goal, the Vees have rolled with the tandem of Andrew Reyelts and Ethan McCallum.
-Reyelts has played more games (34) and is riding quite the high going into today - he owns wins in 12 of his 13 outings.
After Today:
The Cougars will hit the road tomorrow to begin their Eastern Division Swing. The Cats will begin the final six games of the trip on Friday, Feb. 20 against the Swift Current Broncos.
Next Game: Friday, Feb. 20 at Swift Current
Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane | TICKETS
