Cougars Down Warriors 4-2 in Moose Jaw; Lamb Ties Franchise Wins Record

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, SK - The Prince George Cougars collected another victory on their Eastern road swing with a 4-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors, Saturday at the Temple Gardens Centre. Carson Carels, Arsenii Anisimov, Kooper Gizowski, and Dmitri Yakutsenak scored the Prince George goals, and Josh Ravensbergen earned the win in goal, making 24 saves on 26 shots. On the power-play, the Cougars were 2-6, while the Warriors were 0-4 with the extra man. With the win, it marks win #216 for GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb which ties Ed Dempsey for the most wins in Prince George Cougars history.

"Obviously good to get the win," said Carter Rigby. "At times I thought we were a little slow. There was some trouble throughout the game with some stupid penalties, but at the end of the day we ended up locking it down and it putting it away. It wasn't pretty, but nonetheless, we will take the two points."

Post-Game Audio - Assistant Coach Carter Rigby

The opening period saw the Moose Jaw Warriors strike first. Following a turnover at the offensive blue line by the Prince George Cougars, the Warriors raced up ice on a 2-on-0, where Casey Brown finished off a pass from Landen McFadden just 1:10 into the game to make it 1-0.

Prince George settled in as the period progressed. Dawson Seitz did tremendous work gaining the offensive zone before delivering a brilliant setup to Carson Carels, who wired home his 17th of the season at 6:37 to tie the game. The Cougars grabbed the lead at 11:15 thanks to a point shot from Arsenii Anisimov. Prince George carried that 2-1 advantage through 20 minutes, outshooting Moose Jaw 12-7 in the opening frame.

In the second period, the Warriors found the equalizer when McFadden capitalized on a breakaway at 4:02. The Cats responded quickly, restoring their lead on the power play. Kooper Gizowski scored his 26th of the year at 5:51, finishing off strong work from the unit, with assists credited to Carels and Terik Parascak. The Cougars also killed off three penalties in the period and were sharp defensively. After 40 minutes, Prince George led 3-2 and outshot the Warriors 13-9 in the second.

The Cougars locked things down in the third and had some great chances throughout the final period. Prince George also received more great goaltending from Josh Ravensbergen to keep his team ahead. Dmitri Yakutsenak delivered the empty-net goal at 18:52 to secure a 4-2 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Next up, the Cougars will shift their attention to the Brandon Wheat Kings in Brandon, MB on Tuesday, February 24th. Puck drop for that contest is at 5:00 pm PT.







