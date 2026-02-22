Americans' Slide Hits Seven with Loss to Spokane
Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (25-25-3-1) opened the scoring Saturday night but never found the back of the net again as the Spokane Chiefs (29-26-1-0) came into the Toyota Center and handed the Americans a 7-1 loss.
Tri-City opened the scoring off a turnover by the Chiefs. After the puck was cleared down the ice, Spokane mishandled it deep in their own zone as David Krcal intercepted the loose puck.
Krcal then fed the puck toward the slot for Savin Virk who cut across the crease on his backhand, outwaiting Carter Esler before scoring his 23rd of the season 11:59 into the game.
Spokane responded immediately, however. Tyus Sparks stole the puck from Jakub Vanecek in the neutral zone and took off down the right wing. The odd-man rush forced Dylan LeBret to take away the passing lane in the slot, allowing Sparks to walk to the crease, pull the puck to his backhand and score his 25th of the year, tying the game just 32 seconds after Virk's goal.
The Chiefs then scored a power play goal with 3:30 remaining to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.
Early in the third Spokane added to their lead after an unfortunate break for Tri-City. Charlie Elick lost the blade from his right skate, rendering him helpless in the defensive zone.
Eventually Spokane was able to create an odd man rush because of it, and Owen Martin fired home a one timer to give the Chiefs a 3-1 lead 3:58 into the period.
After failing to connect on a power play of their own, the Americans went to another penalty kill. Just five seconds into the man advantage, Harrington deflected a point shot to push it to 4-1.
Forty-four seconds later, Assanli Sarkenov redirected another shot from the blue line extending the lead further.
A scary moment occurred late in the second period when Americans defenseman Carter Savage was crosschecked from behind by Cohen Harris and fell into the boards feet first.
Savage was eventually taken off the ice on a stretcher board. Harris was given a five-minute major for cross checking and the two teams were sent to the locker rooms for an extended intermission.
Once play resumed following a lengthy intermission, 2:56 was put on the clock to finish what was remaining on the clock when the injury occurred. The Chiefs then scored a shorthanded goal with 11 seconds remaining.
Spokane then scored the only goal of the third period as the Americans lost their seventh game in a row.
The Americans are back on the road to meet the Everett Silvertips (46-7-2-1) Sunday at 4:05.
Announced attendance was 5,332.
