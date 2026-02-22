Vees Pick up Record Setting Victory in Regina
Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Penticton Vees right wing Diego Johnson unleashes a shot against the Regina Pats
(Penticton Vees, Credit: Keith Hershmiller Photography)
Regina, SK- The Penticton Vees scored six times in the first two periods on their way to a record setting 36th victory of the season, the most by any expansion team in WHL history.
The Vees climb to 36-12-4-4 on the season with and have passed the 2003/04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins by an expansion team in WHL history.
Unlike last night in Brandon, the Vees managed to find the back of the net twice in the opening frame. Matteo Danis struck on the powerplay for his 21st of the year and Diego Johnson struck on a breakaway for goal number 20 on the campaign.
In the second the Vees blew the game wide open. Ryden Evers, Nolan Stevenson, Johnson and Danis all found the back of the net in the middle frame to make the score 6-0 after 40 minutes.
The Pats struck three times in the third period with two from Connor Bear and one from Caden Brown. Ryden Evers picked up his 30th of the year and second of the night in response to make the final score 7-3.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 28
Pats- 26
Scoring:
Vees- Diego Johnson (2), Matteo Danis (2), Ryden Evers (2), Nolan Stevenson
Pats- Connor Bear (2), Caden Brown
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/3
Pats- 1/6
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 23/26
Pats- Marek Schlenker - 18/24, Taylor Tabashniuk - 3/4
Up Next: The Vees continue their six game road trip in Swift Current on Tuesday night against the Broncos.
