Game Preview: Vees at Wheat Kings

Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees kick off their six game eastern road trip in Brandon for their only battle of the season against the Wheat Kings.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (35-11-4-4) picked up a massive 3-0 win over their division rivals, the Prince George Cougars last time out. Ethan McCallum made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season while Noah Milford, Tristan Petersen and Ethan Weber found the back of the net.

The Wheat Kings enter Friday's matchup 32-22-1-0 on the year. They sit in fifth in WHL's Eastern Conference. The Wheat Kings are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 games and have won four straight.

Vees Player to Watch: G: AJ Reyelts: Reyelts is the projected starter for the Vees. He sits second in the WHL with 23 wins and is in third with a 2.52 GAA.

Fast Fact: The Vees enter Friday's matchup with a 17-4-0-3 record on the road this season. Their 17 wins are tied for the fourth most in the WHL.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only meeting of the season between these two teams. The Wheat Kings will visit Penticton as part of their BC swing next season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 72 points (33g, 39a)

Ryden Evers- 66 points (28g, 38a)

Brady Birnie- 59 points (20g, 39a)

Brittan Alstead- 46 points (17g, 29a)

Matteo Danis- 43 points (20g, 23a)

Wheat Kings:

Jaxon Jacobson- 70 points (20g, 50a)

Luke Mistelbacher- 67 points (33g, 34a)

Joby Baumuller- 57 points (36g, 21a)







