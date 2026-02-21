Hawks Drop Overtime Decision in Weekend Opener

Sam Spehar and Ryan Miller each found the back of the net for Portland, but the Hawks fell to Seattle in overtime.

Game #55: Portland (2) vs. Seattle (3) OT

SOG: POR (25) - SEA (33)

PP: POR (0/3) - SEA (1/5)

Saves: Štěbeták (30) - Malinoski (23)

SCORING:

POR - Sam Spehar (10) from Carsyn Dyck and Griffin Darby

SEA - Cameron Schmidt (39) from Coster Dunn and Antonio Martorana (power play)

POR - Ryan Miller (23) from Will McLaughlin

SEA - Matthew Gard (14) from Matej Pekar

SEA - Cameron Schmidt (40)

GAME SUMMARY:

The rivalry reached its 600th all-time meeting between Seattle and Portland, and the Winterhawks struck early. Just 2:35 in, Carsyn Dyck set up Sam Spehar at the top of the right circle, where he wired a wrist shot bar down past Grayson Malinoski for a 1-0 lead. Seattle answered at 11:54, as Cameron Schmidt tallied his 39th goal of the season and 11th on the power play to even the score.

Portland regained the lead when captain Ryan Miller circled the slot with speed and fired a shot through traffic that found twine, putting the Hawks ahead 2-1.

The intensity ramped up in the third, and the Thunderbirds tied it again with 9:11 remaining. A combined 22 shots in the frame forced overtime.

Just over a minute into the extra session, a turnover at the attacking blue line sprung Schmidt in alone, and he finished with a forehand-backhand move to seal a 3-2 overtime win for Seattle.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks head north of the border tonight for their final meeting of the season with the Vancouver Giants, set for 7:00 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

