Valley First 's Feed the Valley Night Returns March 6 at SOEC Celebrating 15 Years of Local Impact with the Penticton Vees PENTICTON, BC | Valley First, the Penticton Vees, and the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) are proud to announce the return of Valley Firs t's Feed the Valley Night on Friday, March 6, 2026, when the Vees face the Wenatchee Wild at 7:00 PM.

This game marks the 15th year of Feed the Valley initiatives taking place in partnership with the Penticton Vees and SOEC, highlighting a long-standing commitment to supporting local families facing food insecurity.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations or make a cash or card contribution at the game for a chance to win a signed Penticton Vees jersey.

Over the past 15 years locally, Feed the Valley events held in part with the Vees and SOEC have helped collect 796 pounds of food and raise more than $23,500 in support of community food programs.

All donations collected during the March 6 game will support the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank, helping ensure local individuals and families have access to essential food support.

Feed the Valley continues to make an impact across the entire Okanagan Valley. In 2025 alone, the initiative raised $222,349 and collected nearly 4,000 pounds of food across the Okanagan Valley. Since 2010, Feed the Valley campaigns have contributed more than $3.3 million raised, 110,482 pounds of food collected, and the equivalent of 9.5 million meals provided to communities throughout the region.

"Valley First is committed to making a real difference in the financial lives of our members and a meaningful difference in our local communities," says Simon Mills, President, Valley First Region. "That's why we launched Feed the Valley in March 2010; an innovative community partnership aimed at tackling hunger in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys. Together, Valley First and the Penticton Vees are raising food, funds and awareness through Feed the Valley. Thank you for your support!"

Game tickets can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC. Local children (12 and under) receive FREE tickets, and youth (13 - 18) receive $10 tickets, courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.







