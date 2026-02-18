2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 21
Published on February 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 21 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.
The Everett Silvertips held No. 1 for a third straight week after passing a major road test in Alberta by winning four of five while averaging 4.6 goals per game. With a CHL-best 45 victories and just two losses in their last 19 games since the calendar flipped to 2026, Everett remains the standard. Right behind them, the Moncton Wildcats climbed to a season-best No. 2 by extending the CHL's longest active winning streak to 12, piling up 24 goals in three games - including two lopsided wins over Halifax - to strengthen their hold at the top of the QMJHL. Rounding out the top three, the Prince Albert Raiders continue to be a model of consistency, staying among the CHL's top three for a fifth straight week after collecting six of eight points and posting a dominant 25-4-1-0 run over their last 30 games.
Elsewhere, three risers are pushing their way up the board. The Barrie Colts climbed for a third consecutive week to a season-best No. 6, stretching their winning streak to seven and continuing an 18-1-1-0 tear since Dec. 28, sparked by Cole Beaudoin's nine points in two games. The Penticton Vees moved up two spots to No. 7 after extending their point streak to five (4-0-0-1), reaching 35 wins to tie the WHL expansion record and staying on pace to challenge the CHL's inaugural-season wins benchmark. And at No. 8, the Kitchener Rangers jumped two places after taking seven of eight points last week, improving to 14-1-1-2 since the new year and climbing atop the OHL's Western Conference with Christian Kirsch steady in goal and Sam O'Reilly leading the way offensively.
CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 21
1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)
2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
3. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
5. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
6. Barrie Colts (OHL)
7 Penticton Vees (WHL)
8. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
10. Ottawa 67's (OHL)
The next rankings will be released the week of February 23, following the 22nd week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.
