2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 21

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 21 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Everett Silvertips held No. 1 for a third straight week after passing a major road test in Alberta by winning four of five while averaging 4.6 goals per game. With a CHL-best 45 victories and just two losses in their last 19 games since the calendar flipped to 2026, Everett remains the standard. Right behind them, the Moncton Wildcats climbed to a season-best No. 2 by extending the CHL's longest active winning streak to 12, piling up 24 goals in three games - including two lopsided wins over Halifax - to strengthen their hold at the top of the QMJHL. Rounding out the top three, the Prince Albert Raiders continue to be a model of consistency, staying among the CHL's top three for a fifth straight week after collecting six of eight points and posting a dominant 25-4-1-0 run over their last 30 games.

Elsewhere, three risers are pushing their way up the board. The Barrie Colts climbed for a third consecutive week to a season-best No. 6, stretching their winning streak to seven and continuing an 18-1-1-0 tear since Dec. 28, sparked by Cole Beaudoin's nine points in two games. The Penticton Vees moved up two spots to No. 7 after extending their point streak to five (4-0-0-1), reaching 35 wins to tie the WHL expansion record and staying on pace to challenge the CHL's inaugural-season wins benchmark. And at No. 8, the Kitchener Rangers jumped two places after taking seven of eight points last week, improving to 14-1-1-2 since the new year and climbing atop the OHL's Western Conference with Christian Kirsch steady in goal and Sam O'Reilly leading the way offensively.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 21

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

5. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

6. Barrie Colts (OHL)

7 Penticton Vees (WHL)

8. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

10. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

