Tigers Post Game Autograph Sessions Return

Published on February 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers are excited to announce the return of the post game autograph sessions for five upcoming home games.

Join us after the games starting on Saturday, February 21st to get autographs from your favourite Tigers. The autograph sessions will take place shortly after the game ends in front of the Tigers Souvenir Store on the main concourse.

Fans are limited to two items for autographs per player to ensure everyone is able to receive an autograph.

Saturday, February 21st vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

Carter Casey

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll

Niilopekka Muhonen

Cam Parr

Veeti Vaisanen

Saturday, February 28th vs Calgary Hitmen

Gavin Kor

Tyson Moss

Liam Ruck

Markus Ruck

Kade Stengrim

Friday, March 6th vs Red Deer Rebels

Luke Cozens

Kadon McCann

Dayton Reschny

Riley Steen

Jonas Woo

Tuesday, March 10th vs Regina Pats

Yaroslav Bryzgalov

Carter Cunningham

Noah Davidson

Bryce Pickford

Jordan Switzer

Saturday, March 14th vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

Andrew Basha

Ethan Neutens

Josh Van Mulligen

*Schedule subject to change.







