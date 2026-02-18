Tigers Post Game Autograph Sessions Return
Published on February 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
The Medicine Hat Tigers are excited to announce the return of the post game autograph sessions for five upcoming home games.
Join us after the games starting on Saturday, February 21st to get autographs from your favourite Tigers. The autograph sessions will take place shortly after the game ends in front of the Tigers Souvenir Store on the main concourse.
Fans are limited to two items for autographs per player to ensure everyone is able to receive an autograph.
Saturday, February 21st vs Lethbridge Hurricanes
Carter Casey
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll
Niilopekka Muhonen
Cam Parr
Veeti Vaisanen
Saturday, February 28th vs Calgary Hitmen
Gavin Kor
Tyson Moss
Liam Ruck
Markus Ruck
Kade Stengrim
Friday, March 6th vs Red Deer Rebels
Luke Cozens
Kadon McCann
Dayton Reschny
Riley Steen
Jonas Woo
Tuesday, March 10th vs Regina Pats
Yaroslav Bryzgalov
Carter Cunningham
Noah Davidson
Bryce Pickford
Jordan Switzer
Saturday, March 14th vs Lethbridge Hurricanes
Andrew Basha
Ethan Neutens
Josh Van Mulligen
*Schedule subject to change.
Western Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026
- Jerseys from 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass Available Via DASH Auctions - WHL
- Victory+ to Stream 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - WHL
- Tigers Post Game Autograph Sessions Return - Medicine Hat Tigers
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 21 - WHL
- Spokane Chiefs Coca-Cola Bobblehead Giveaway March 13, 2026 - Spokane Chiefs
- Valley First's Feed the Valley Night Returns March 6 at SOEC - Penticton Vees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Tigers Post Game Autograph Sessions Return
- Tigers Silence Rebels 10-1
- Game Preview: Game 54 VS Rebels
- Tigers Fall, 4-3, to Silvertips in Overtime
- Game Preview: Game 53 VS Silvertips