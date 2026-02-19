Jerseys from 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass Available Via DASH Auctions
Published on February 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today game-worn jerseys from the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass will be available to fans exclusively through DASH Auctions.
Don't miss your opportunity to own a piece of WHL history from the 2026 WHL Prospects Game. Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys beginning Wednesday, February 18, at 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT. The online auction closes Thursday, February 26, at 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT.
Jerseys purchased through DASH Auctions come with a letter of authenticity from the WHL.
The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will serve as the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the 2000 WHL All-Star Game, in which the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference by a score of 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place.
Since the WHL was established in 1966-67, there have been 26 previous WHL all-star or top prospects-style events.
Vancouver last hosted a WHL All-Star Game on January 19, 1972, when the East Division defeated the West Division by a 4-2 margin.
The 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass is set to stream globally for free on Victory+. For more information on the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, please visit WHL.ca.
