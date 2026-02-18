Spokane Chiefs Coca-Cola Bobblehead Giveaway March 13, 2026
Published on February 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
The first 2,000 fans and all Rosauers Hat Trick Club Members will receive this limited edition Spokane Comets Bobblehead on March 13 when the Chiefs host the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Doors will open at a special early start time of 4:30 PM for the Law Enforcement Community Exhibition Game from 5-6 PM. Puck drop for the Chiefs game will be at 7:05 PM.
Stick around after the game for another small group autograph session presented by Country Financial.
