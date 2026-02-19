Victory+ to Stream 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass

Langley, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass will be streamed globally for free, exclusively by Victory+, this Wednesday, February 18 (7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT), from the Langley Events Centre, home of the Vancouver Giants.

Emmy Award-winning host Brien Rea will provide play-by-play, and is joined by WHL alumnus Brent Severyn, who will deliver in-game analysis. Pre-game, intermissions, and post-game will be hosted by Cami Kepke, and feature conversation with special guest WHL alumnus Jamie McLennan.

Pre-game programming begins at 6:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. MT exclusively on Victory+, with Kepke visiting with special guests, including WHL Commissioner Dan Near, Vancouver Giants Owner / Governor Ron Toigo, and Dan Marr - Director of NHL Central Scouting. Game time is set for 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will feature 44 NHL Draft-eligible players from the WHL, as selected by NHL Central Scouting, competing in front of NHL scouts for position in the 2026 NHL Draft. Tickets for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass are available now by visiting vancouvergiants.com/tickets.

Team East will be joined by celebrity coach Drew Scott of the Property Brothers, while Team West will be led by celebrity coach Michael Bublé.

Brien Rea, Play-by-Play - Biography

Rea is in his eighth season with the Dallas Stars broadcast team, serving as TV host following three seasons as a TV analyst. Rea spent his first three seasons as the host of Stars Live from 2018-21. In 2023, Rea won two Lone Star Emmy Awards for Sports Program - Live (Jamie Benn's 1,000th game) and Anchor - Sports Program. He won his first Lone Star Emmy Award in 2021 for Sports Program - Live (Stars Live - Return to the Stanley Cup Final).

Brent Severyn, Analyst - Biography

Severyn is in his 22nd season as an analyst for the Dallas Stars.

A native of Vegreville, Alta., Severyn has a diverse hockey background. A seven-year NHL veteran with 13 years of professional hockey experience, he has played at many levels since leaving his hometown, including the Western Hockey League, Canadian university, American Hockey League, and the DEL in Germany.

Over the course of his WHL career, Severyn spent time with the Seattle Breakers, Brandon Wheat Kings, Saskatoon Blades, and Seattle Thunderbirds.

Originally selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 1984 NHL Draft, Severyn was an all-star at the Canadian university level and a first team all-star in the AHL. Severyn has won a championship with the Munich Barons in the DEL, a bronze medal in the 1983 World Universiade Games in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, and finished his NHL career in 1999 as a member of the Stanley Cup-winning Dallas Stars.

Jamie McLennan, Special Guest - Biography

Retired NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan has been serving as a hockey analyst since 2011.

Over the course of 11 seasons in the NHL, McLennan spent time with the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames. Following his NHL playing career, he joined the Calgary Flames hockey operations staff as a director of goaltender development and scout. He served as an assistant coach for the Flames alongside Brent Sutter from 2009 through 2011.

In 1998, McLennan won the NHL's Bill Masterton Trophy, which honours dedication, perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

An alumnus of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Spokane Chiefs, McLennan played in the WHL from 1988-89 through 1990-91. During his final season in the WHL, he won the WHL's Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, presented to the WHL Goaltender of the Year.

Cami Kepke, TV Host - Biography

Kepke, who serves as the WHL's Manager of Community Engagement and Content, brings nearly a decade of award-winning television and sports reporting to the program. Prior to joining the WHL, her career includes coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL Heritage Classic, Grey Cup, Memorial Cup, and more on Global News and CTV. She has spent three seasons as a sideline reporter for the CEBL's Calgary Surge and contributed to numerous Canada West and U SPORTS broadcasts.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will serve as the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the 2000 WHL All-Star Game, in which the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference by a score of 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place.

Since the WHL was established in 1966-67, there have been 26 previous WHL all-star or top prospects-style events.

Vancouver last hosted a WHL All-Star Game on January 19, 1972, when the East Division defeated the West Division by a 4-2 margin.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass is set to stream globally for free on Victory+. For more information on the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, please visit WHL.ca.







