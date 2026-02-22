Tigers Top Hurricanes, 4-3, in OT

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on their central division rivals the Lethbridge Hurricanes for the sixth time this season on Saturday, February 21st in Co-op Place. Just one night prior the Tigers secured a 3-0 win in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for their fifth win of the season against the Hurricanes.

Medicine Hat had a great start to Saturday's game as they outshot their opponent 12-6 in the first frame and matched their goal total from the previous night's game against Lethbridge.

The game remained scoreless through most of the first period until Yaroslav Bryzgalov was credited with his ninth goal of his rookie campaign at 15:55. Bryzgalov sent a pass to the net from the slot that was tipped through the five-hole of Leif Oaten by a Lethbridge defender for the Tigers first goal of the game.

Dayton Reschny doubled the Tigers lead just 0:51 later with his 10th of the season. After the team was recently plagued with injuries on the blueline, Reschny filled the void by dropping back from forward to defence. In his second game on the blueline Reschny sent a shot from the top of the zone into the top right corner of the net to make it 2-0 Tigers.

The Tigers had one more goal in them before the end of the first period and it came from one of the birthday twins. Liam Ruck took a pass from Jonas Woo at the right point and fired a wrist shot to tally his 34th of the year. Ruck's power play goal at 19:33 had Co-op Place on it's feet as the Tigers scored three goals in under four minutes to take a 3-0 lead into the second period.

While the Tigers were outscored 2-0 in the second frame it was not for a lack of chances generated.

Medicine Hat outshot Lethbridge 14-9 despite having to kill off three penalties in the middle frame.

The pucks were not bouncing in favour of the Tigers as they managed to ring two shots off of the cross bar in the second period. The first coming from Bryce Pickford on the power play as he was looking for his first goal since being back from injury. The second close call was from former Hurricane Luke Cozens as he was just an inch away from extending the Tigers lead.

While the Tabbies were all over the Hurricanes for most of the period, Lethbridge did manage to get a pair of goals to close the gap on the Tigers.

Their first came on the power play from Tyden Lafournaise at 14:53. Lafournaise's ninth goal of the year was the first Hurricanes goal against the Tigers in 102:21 of play. Their last goal came from Easton Daneault at 12:32 in the third period on January 31st.

Daneault made his way onto the scoreboard for this matchup with his 10th of the season at 19:42 to bring the Canes within one at the second intermission.

The Hurricanes completed their comeback in the third period with their third straight goal this time from Oli Chenier. Chenier's power play goal tied the game for the Lethbridge at 11:28 and put the pressure back on the Tigers.

Both teams played a cautious third period and were matching each other's energy as Medicine Hat put up eight shots and Lethbridge put up seven.

Their cautious play carried into the overtime period as both teams prioritized creating space and controlling possession. Nobody wanted to risk a mistake.

The final play started with a zone entry from Andrew Basha who had Noah Davidson and Pickford with him. Basha sent a pass to Pickford who fired a wrist shot blocker side to secure the overtime win for the Tigers. The Captain scored his first goal after returning from injury and Co-op Place exploded.

Cash Christie got the nod in net for the Tigers on Saturday night for his first career WHL start. Christie played great stopping 20 of 23 shots faced and securing the overtime win in his first start. The 2009-born goaltender gave Tigers fans a lot to look forward to.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 5/7 - 71.4%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A, 1GWG) - Medicine Hat

Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Tyden Lafournaise (1G) - Lethbridge

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

JDayton Reschny

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, February 24th to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in Rogers Place.







