Harrington, Martin Each Score Twice in Chiefs Win over Giants
Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Chiefs were perfect on the penalty kill in a 6-1 home win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday night at Numerica Veterans Arena.
The game was much closer than the final score suggested: the Giants cut a 3-0 second period deficit to 3-1 before Spokane added two empty net goals and then scored a sixth with just 31 seconds left in regulation.
Vancouver falls to 20-33-1-2 (43 points), while Spokane improves to 28-26-1-0 (57 points).
Braydon Riggall scored the only goal for Vancouver - the first in his WHL career.
Chase Harrington and Owen Martin had two goals each for Spokane, while Logan Wormald and Assanali Sarkenov also found the back of the net.
GAME SUMMARY
Wormald had the only goal of the first period, netting his 19th with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame.
Harrington extended the Chiefs lead to 2-0 early in the second period on the power play, before scoring again just a few minutes later on a 2-on-1 rush at even strength.
Riggall scored his first career WHL goal at the 6:03 mark of the second period, firing a wrist shot off an offensive zone face-off to bring the Giants within one, making the score 3-1.
Vancouver came out strong in the third period down 3-1, out-shooting Spokane 5-0 off the hop, but the score remained the same.
With 4:38 left in the third period, Chiefs forward Coco Armstrong was handed a five-minute major for a one-man fight, and shortly thereafter, Sarkenov was called for tripping, yet the Giants were unable to capitalize on a 6-on-3, instead surrendering two empty net goals.
Sarkenov added another goal late to make the final score 6-1.
STATISTICS
SOG: VAN - 9/6/10 = 25 | SPO - 9/9/4= 22
PP: VAN - 0/5 | SPO - 1/2
Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | SPO - 36
3 STARS
1st: SPO - Carter Esler - 24 Saves on 25 Shots
2nd: SPO - Chase Harrington - 2G, 2 SOG
3rd: SPO - Owen Martin - 2G, 1A, 3 SOG, +4
GOALTENDING BATTLE
Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (16 saves / 20 shots)
Spokane: WIN - Carter Esler (24 saves / 25 shots)
THEY SAID IT
"We thought 5-on-5 that for the most part we played a good game, we stuck to the systems. Unfortunate that we let one in on the penalty kill and then they got one just following that in the second. But we set ourselves up [after that]. We get a goal back, it's 3-1, five minutes left they get a five minute penalty and then they get another [penalty] and we have an extended 5-on-3 there. Those are the moments where we need guys to execute and step up, and we didn't tonight." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson
"It's an opportunity for other guys to step up. You need poise and you need skill on the power play, but the urgency to get to the inside and get in front of the net and just get pucks there and get hungry and execute ultimately is something that obviously needs to improve for this group." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on the tough stretch for the power play
UPCOMING
The Giants host the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday.
Date Opponent Location Time
Saturday, February 21 Portland Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM
Friday, February 27 Seattle Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 28 Kamloops Sandman Centre 6:00 PM
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Giants left wing Luca Pura sandwiched by the Spokane Chiefs
|
Vancouver Giants right wing Joe Iginla vs. the Spokane Chiefs
|
Vancouver Giants centre Adam Titlbach vs. the Spokane Chiefs
|
Vancouver Giants mix it up with the Spokane Chiefs
