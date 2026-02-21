Oil Kings Look to Get Back in Win Column against Wheat Kings

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Brandon, Man. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up this mini two game road swing tonight as they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Oil Kings are looking to get back into the win column as they dropped a 5-2 decision to the Regina Pats last night. Carter Sotheran scored for the second consecutive game, and Noa Ta'amu scored his third of the season in the game. Edmonton also outshot the Pats 36-25 in the game.

The Oil Kings are still third in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 36-14-3-2 record and are seven points back of Medicine Hat for top spot in the Central Division.

For the Wheat Kings, they're coming off a 4-0 win over the Penticton Vees last night where Filip Ruzicka made 47 saves in the win for Brandon.

Brandon is now 33-22-1-0 on the season, good for fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference, just two points back of Calgary for fourth place, and home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

This will be the third of four meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Wheat Kings with each team winning once on the road. Edmonton has outscored the Wheat Kings 7-4 in the two games, lead by Miroslav Holinka with three points in the series.

It could also be a high scoring game tonight with the Oil Kings and Wheat Kings sitting third and fourth in the Eastern Conference in goals for.

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. Mountain Time from Assiniboine Credit Union Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.