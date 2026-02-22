Martin Shines Again as Chiefs Dominate Americans, 7-1

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Chiefs visited Kennewick on Saturday night to take on local rival Tri-City for the first time in 2026.

The home side found the net first through Savin Virk at 11:59 of the first.

The Chiefs would tie the game just 32 seconds later as Tyus Sparks broke down the right side and finished with the backhand.

Spokane took the lead at 16:30 as Chase Harrington found the net on the power play for the second straight game. Sparks found Harrington on the far post for the tap-in to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead after one.

Coco Armstrong combined with Owen Martin for Spokane's third goal at 3:58 in the second. Tri-City was caught on a change with the Chiefs taking advantage for Martin's third goal in the past two days.

Spokane scored another power play goal later in the second, just five seconds into a man-advantage. Logan Wormald let a shot go from the blue line with Harrington getting his stick on the tip-in. Chase Harrington has recorded three straight games with two goals and has ten points (7G, 3A) in his past five games.

Assanali Sarkenov found his way onto the scoresheet with a tip-in at 12:36, giving him a goal in two straight games. Owen Schoettler received the assist after his long-range effort was deflected in.

The second period was cut short at 2:56 on the clock as a Tri-City player received extensive medical attention on the ice and Cohen Harris was assessed a major penalty. The two teams would head to the locker room early and finish the second period after an intermission break.

The game restarted with the Chiefs on the penalty kill, but it was Sam Oremba blasting a one-timer on a feed from Martin to give Spokane a 6-1 lead after two. Oremba's goal was Spokane's fourth shorthanded score of the past two days.

Spokane added a seventh goal in the third period as Owen Schoettler sent home a fierce missile for his first goal of the season. Armstrong and McIsaac received the assists as the loose puck dribbled towards the blue line before Schoettler drove it top corner.

Owen Martin led all Chiefs skaters for the second straight game, tallying four points (1G, 3A) in the 7-1 win on Saturday night. Owen Schoettler had three points (1G, 2A), while Chase Harrington (2G) and Coco Armstrong (2A) each had two points. 11 different skaters recorded points for Spokane. Special teams were key once again with the Chiefs scoring two power play goals and getting another shorthanded goal. Carter Esler made 25 saves in the win, allowing just one goal in each of the past two games.

The Chiefs will return home on Wednesday for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway against the Victoria Royals. Doors open at 6 PM with Puck Drop set for 7:05 PM.







