Game Preview: Cougars at Warriors

Published on February 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, SK - The Prince George Cougars continue their eight game road trip tonight as they tangle with the Moose Jaw Warriors for the lone meeting of the season.

When: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Puck Drop: 4:00 pm PT

Cougars Record: 33-20-2-0 (68 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 6-2 win over Swift Current on Friday, Feb. 20

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Warriors Record: 19-30-5-2 (45 Points)

Warriors Last Game: A 6-2 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday, Feb. 20

Eastern Conference: 9th

East Division: 5th

Moose Jaw Warriors Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (3) - Semeniuk, McKenzie, Ziprick

2006-born players (3) - Brown, Ness, Wutzke

2007-born players (8) - Degenstein, Nagel, Paquette, Jones, Schmidt, Pavlik, Andresen, McFadden, Steranka

2008-born players (5) - Trefny, Lajoie, Thorpe, Degagne, Hirst

2009-born players (2) - Carter, Williams

Last Time Out:

-Prince George collected their 33rd win of the season

-Brock Souch and Terik Parasack scored twice in the win - Dmitri Yakutsenak and Aiden Foster also scored

-Parascak recorded his 250th career point

-The Cougars power play went 0-for-6 in the win and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill

-Alex Levshyn earned his 9th win of the season, making 15 saves

The Playoff Hunt Continues:

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-Just one point separates the Cougars and Kelowna Rockets in the Western Conference (PG in 3rd, KEL in 4th)

Road Warriors

-The Cats enter tonight with a 17-8-2-0 record on the road this season

-That equals to a .667 winning percentage which ranks 2nd in the BC Division

-Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen sports a 15-5-0-0 record on the road, along with a .902 save percentage and a 3.00 goals against average

Lamb Chasing History

-General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb is on the cusp of becoming the all-time wins leader in Prince George Cougars history

-Lamb enters tonight with 215 career wins. Ed Dempsey is the current leader with 216

-The 2023-24 WHL Coach and Executive of the Year earned win #200 on Dec. 3

On the Other Side:

-The Moose Jaw Warriors enters tonight on a seven game losing streak

-Moose Jaw owns a 9-15-3-1 record on home ice

-Up front, the Warriors have been led by Landon McFadden (27-33-60)

-On Special Teams, Moose Jaw ranks 9th in the WHL on the power-play (26.5%) and 22nd on the penalty-kill (70.4%)

-Against the BC Division, the Warriors are 1-3-0-0

After Tonight:

The Cougars return to action on Tuesday as they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings at 5:00 pm PT.

Next Game: Tuesday Feb. 24 at Moose Jaw

Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane | TICKETS







