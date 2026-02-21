Game Preview: Cougars at Warriors
MOOSE JAW, SK - The Prince George Cougars continue their eight game road trip tonight as they tangle with the Moose Jaw Warriors for the lone meeting of the season.
When: Saturday, February 21, 2026
Puck Drop: 4:00 pm PT
Cougars Record: 33-20-2-0 (68 Points)
Cougars Last Game: A 6-2 win over Swift Current on Friday, Feb. 20
Western Conference: 3rd
BC Division: 2nd
Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):
2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz
2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry
2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher
2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk
2009-born players (1) - Hajt
Warriors Record: 19-30-5-2 (45 Points)
Warriors Last Game: A 6-2 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday, Feb. 20
Eastern Conference: 9th
East Division: 5th
Moose Jaw Warriors Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)
2005-born players (3) - Semeniuk, McKenzie, Ziprick
2006-born players (3) - Brown, Ness, Wutzke
2007-born players (8) - Degenstein, Nagel, Paquette, Jones, Schmidt, Pavlik, Andresen, McFadden, Steranka
2008-born players (5) - Trefny, Lajoie, Thorpe, Degagne, Hirst
2009-born players (2) - Carter, Williams
Last Time Out:
-Prince George collected their 33rd win of the season
-Brock Souch and Terik Parasack scored twice in the win - Dmitri Yakutsenak and Aiden Foster also scored
-Parascak recorded his 250th career point
-The Cougars power play went 0-for-6 in the win and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill
-Alex Levshyn earned his 9th win of the season, making 15 saves
The Playoff Hunt Continues:
-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Playoffs
-Just one point separates the Cougars and Kelowna Rockets in the Western Conference (PG in 3rd, KEL in 4th)
Road Warriors
-The Cats enter tonight with a 17-8-2-0 record on the road this season
-That equals to a .667 winning percentage which ranks 2nd in the BC Division
-Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen sports a 15-5-0-0 record on the road, along with a .902 save percentage and a 3.00 goals against average
Lamb Chasing History
-General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb is on the cusp of becoming the all-time wins leader in Prince George Cougars history
-Lamb enters tonight with 215 career wins. Ed Dempsey is the current leader with 216
-The 2023-24 WHL Coach and Executive of the Year earned win #200 on Dec. 3
On the Other Side:
-The Moose Jaw Warriors enters tonight on a seven game losing streak
-Moose Jaw owns a 9-15-3-1 record on home ice
-Up front, the Warriors have been led by Landon McFadden (27-33-60)
-On Special Teams, Moose Jaw ranks 9th in the WHL on the power-play (26.5%) and 22nd on the penalty-kill (70.4%)
-Against the BC Division, the Warriors are 1-3-0-0
After Tonight:
The Cougars return to action on Tuesday as they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings at 5:00 pm PT.
Next Game: Tuesday Feb. 24 at Moose Jaw
Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane | TICKETS
