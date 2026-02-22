Rockets Win, 4-2, Over Blazers and Sweep Weekend Series

The Rockets delivered a complete team performance, defeating Kamloops 4-2 to sweep the weekend home-and-home series. Entering the weekend just four points ahead of the Blazers in the standings, Kelowna now sits seven points clear after taking both games. Tij Iginla continued his dominant stretch, scoring twice for the fourth straight game and once again leading the offensive charge. In goal, Josh Banini stayed hot as well, earning his third consecutive victory with another steady performance between the pipes.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets continued their streak of hot starts as of late, scoring first for the fourth straight game. It was Ty Halaburda (26) who connected with Vojtech Cihar on a beautiful passing play to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead 12:09 into the game. That would be the lone goal of the opening period.

In the second period, Nathan Behm (34) scored for the Blazers at 11:46 to tie the game 1-1. The Rockets responded quickly. Iginla (34) took a perfect feed from captain Carson Wetsch, springing him on a breakaway where he made no mistake, beating the goaltender glove side at 17:41. Just over a minute later, Iginla (35) struck again at 18:47, picking up a rebound on the power play to make it 3-1 heading into the third. Mazden Leslie and Carson Wetsch collected the assists on the goal.

In the third period, the Blazers struck first when Jordan Keller (24) scored to make it a one-goal game. The remainder of the period was intense, with both teams trading chances and pressing hard. With just over two minutes remaining, Owen Folstrom used his speed and relentless effort to draw a crucial penalty. On the ensuing powerplay, Cihar (6) scored a much-needed empty-net goal to seal the victory. Halaburda and Iginla picked up the assists.

The game marked the third straight outing in which goaltender Josh Banini allowed two or fewer goals. Both Banini and Boettiger were excellent over the weekend, holding the high-scoring Blazers to just four goals across two games.

The Rockets' discipline and penalty kill were outstanding, allowing the Blazers just four powerplays over the two-game set successfully killing them all off. Kelowna also capitalized offensively, finishing 2-for-3 on the power play in the win.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 30 | Kamloops 26

Power Play: Kelowna 2/3 | Kamloops 0/1

Faceoffs: Kelowna 34 | Kamloops 28

UP NEXT

The Rockets remain at Prospera Place as they welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday, February 25th, at 7:05 PM PST. Tickets for the game are available at selectyourtickets.com. Kelowna will then host the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, February 27th, at 7:05 PM PST with tickets available at selectyourtickets.com.

