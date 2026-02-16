Oil Kings Host Hurricanes for Family Day Battle
Published on February 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to continue their winning ways this afternoon as they welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes for a Family Day Matinee.
The Oil Kings punched their ticket to the 2026 playoffs on Saturday night as they defeated the Calgary Hitmen 4-3. That puts the Oil Kings record at 35-13-3-2 on the year, good for 75 points and third spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference, seven points ahead of fourth placed Calgary.
Today also marks the completion of what's been a busy week for the Oil Kings, playing four games in six days dating back to Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the opponents, the Lethbridge Hurricanes are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Deer Rebels on Sunday. They are now 16-36-1-1 on the season, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference.
This will mark the sixth of eight meetings this season between Edmonton and Lethbridge, with the Oil Kings holding a 4-0-1-0 record against the Hurricanes. Edmonton has also outscored Lethbridge 28-14 in the series, led by Miroslav Holinka (7G, 6A) with 13 points, and Lukas Sawchyn (6G, 5A) with 11 points in five games. Easton Daneault leads the way for Lethbridge with five points.
