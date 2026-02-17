Broncos Fall Short But Extend Point Streak in Loss to Pats

The Swift Current Broncos wrapped up their season series against the Regina Pats in thrilling fashion Monday night, falling 7-6 in a sixth-round shootout at the Brandt Centre.

The Broncos stormed out of the gate with one of their strongest openings of the season. Just 3:22 into the first period, Daxon Yerex scored the first goal of his WHL career, finishing off a setup from Carter Moen to give Swift Current an early 1-0 lead. A double-minor penalty to Regina soon after proved costly, as the Broncos' power play struck twice in quick succession. Trae Wilke buried a man-advantage marker at 6:29 off feeds from Hudson Darby and Parker Rondeau, and only 41 seconds later Jaxen Gauchier netted his 11th of the season on another power play, with Trae Johnson and Stepan Kuryachenkov picking up assists to make it 3-0.

Regina responded almost immediately in a stunning stretch of offense. Zachary Lansard got the Pats on the board at 7:51, Cohen Klassen followed at 8:38, and Keets Fawcett added another at 10:40 as the Pats tied the game 3-3. Swift Current refused to let the momentum fully swing with Zach Pantelakis getting the go-ahead goal at 12:48 before Trae Johnson extended the lead back to two at 14:45, sending Swift Current into the intermission up 5-3 after a wild opening 20 minutes.

The Broncos continued to push in the second period and regained a three goal cushion at 14:45 when Hudson Darby finished off a play from Trae Wilke and Carter Moen to make it 6-3. However, Regina once again answered back, with Liam Pue scoring just 40 seconds later to cut the lead to two. Caden Brown lessened the deficit even more at 16:48, and with 41 seconds remaining in the period, Maddox Schultz found the equalizer to knot the score 6-6 and send the game to a tense third period.

In the third, neither side could find the breakthrough despite multiple good opportunities and to overtime the game went, providing even more drama.

The Broncos opened the extra frame with a 4-on-3 power play opportunity but were unable to convert. Chances went both ways before the contest was ultimately decided in a shootout. It took until the sixth round before Regina finally sealed the victory, converting their opportunity while the Broncos were unable to answer.

Regina outshot Swift Current 36-31 on the night, including a 14-7 edge in the third period. The Broncos went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Pats were held scoreless on four opportunities. Faceoffs were nearly even, with Swift Current winning 37 draws to Regina's 38.

Archer Cooke started the game for the Broncos and stopped 18 of 21 shots. He was relieved in the second period by Eskit, who turned aside 11 of 14 shots, before Cooke returned for the third and the remainder of the game.

With the shootout loss, the Broncos move to 13-35-3-2 on the season but have now earned a point in four straight games. Swift Current returns to home ice Friday, February 20, when they host the Prince George Cougars at InnovationPlex.







