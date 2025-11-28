Victoria Royals Strengthen Community-Focused Commitment with "Built by Community" Campaign

Published on November 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals Hockey Club is proud to announce the launch of its "Built By Community," a campaign that reinforces the Club's core values and deep-rooted connection to Vancouver Island. Built by Community reflects the Royals' ongoing mission to place fans, partners, and local businesses at the core of the organization, creating more opportunities and access to each other and the sport within Greater Victoria.

Built By Community reflects the continued commitment in how the Royals engage in creating meaningful connections throughout the city. The initiative will highlight the importance of community support, showcase local organizations, and the impact that sporting involvement can have in schools, charities, youth programs, and non-profits.

"This campaign is a natural expression of who we are as an organization," says Joey Poljanowski, Vice-President of Hockey Operations for the Victoria Royals. "The mission of our franchise and ownership at GSL Group has always been about connecting the community through hockey and events at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. This campaign is about clearly identifying our initiatives for the community".

Last season, the Royals players and staff participated or led in over 100 community focused events. The Club will continue to deliver on a series of touchpoints and programs under the "Built By Community" banner, including its weekly feature series showcasing school visits, charity support, volunteer efforts, and partnerships with local organizations. Alongside new programs, the Victoria Royals Hockey Club will consistently continue to strengthen its involvement in local charities, minor hockey development, educational programs and community-driven partnerships.

The Victoria Royals Hockey Club invites all fans and partners to take part in our ongoing community-driven campaign and connect with the Club regarding collaborative opportunities that contribute to Victoria's growth and strengthen the bond we share.

