Preview: Americans vs Kelowna - November 28, 2025

Published on November 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Friday, November 28, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Southridge Dental Family Night

$5 Youth Tickets (Ages 3-15) available at the Toyota Center Box Office

LAST GAME: Jakub Vanecek scored with the extra attacker out and 51 seconds left on the clock before Savin Virk netted the overtime winner Saturday night, lifting the Americans to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Giants at the Langely Events Centre. Mason Mykichuk and Crew Martinson also scored while Ryan Grout made 21 saves in net. The win moved the Americans record over .500 for the first time this season.

VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the second of four meetings against the Kelowna Rockets in 2025-26. Tri-City hosted Kelowna on October 19 and picked up a 3-1 victory thanks to an excellent 38-save performance from Xavier Wendt. The Americans will travel up to Kelowna twice in the New Year; January 7 for a Wednesday game before their annual Family Day 2:00 game at Prospera Place on Monday, February 16.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Record: 10-9-2-0 Record: 11-7-3-1

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 5th

Goals for: 60 Goals for: 80

Goals Against: 70 Goals Against: 73

Power Play: 20.3% (14/69) Power Play: 20.0% (19/95)

Penalty Kill: 70.8% (46/65) Penalty Kill: 83.3% (75/90)

LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:

Savin Virk (8-10-18) Tij Iginla (12-11-23)

Jake Gudelj (2-14-16) Tomas Poletin (13-9-22)

Connor Dale (5-10-15) Carson Wetsch (5-16-21)

Around the Concourse:

Gesa Autograph Booth: Connor Dale

Jersey Auction: Carter MacAdams #29 (White)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.