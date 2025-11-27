T-Birds Buck the Broncos

Published on November 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. -The Seattle Thunderbirds came from two goals down to defeat the Swift Current Broncos, 8-5, Wednesday at the accesso ShoWare Center. As a result of the win Seattle finished their season longest six game homestand with a 5-0-1-0 record. The Thunderbirds next game is Friday in Victoria against the Royals at 7:05 p.m. It will be the first of two this weekend on Vancouver Island. Seattle plays in Victoria Sunday as well, at 2:05 p.m.

"That was very sloppy," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the Thanksgiving Eve win. "We started really well, got the first goal, but then fell off the path. But credit to them, they forced us off the path. We had to work but ended up getting some fortunate and timely goals and we're happy with the win."

The Thunderbirds (11-8-2-0) came out fast, registering the game's first seven shots and grabbing a 1-0 lead 48 seconds into the contest on Simon Lovsin's first of two on the night, assisted by Braeden Cootes.

Swift Current turned the tables in the final seven minutes of the opening period, scoring twice to grab a 2-1 lead. They added to the lead five minutes into period two. The T-Birds made it 3-2 with a Coster Dunn power play goal at 7:16 of the second with Brock England and Tai Riley assisting. Less than two minutes later the Broncos struck again to get their two goal lead back.

Trailing 4-2, The T-Birds made a goalie change, replacing Marek Sklenicka with Grayson Malinoski. "We didn't let Mali ease into the game, that's for sure," remarked O'Dette. "He had a big save on the first shot he faced and then he had to stop a breakaway soon after that. Really good on him to come in and calm things down."

The turning point for the T-Birds was a Sawyer Mayes unassisted breakaway goal while shorthanded at 12:39. "I was there at the right moment, the right time," explained Mayes of his seventh of the season. "Saw the puck pop out, went on a breakaway and scored to get the momentum back in our favor."

At 15:58 England's 10th of the season, with Dunn and Marcus Laraque assisting, tied the game at 4-4. Lovsin followed with his second of the night at 17:11 to give Seattle the lead for good assisted by Cootes and Radim Mrtka.

Swift Current made it a one goal game again at 9:44 of the third period but the T-Birds pulled away. Mrtka grabbed his first goal of the season, knocking in a Cumby shot at 17:29. Antonio Martorana had the second assist. Metaj Pekar closed out the scoring at 18:20 with his eighth of the season. Dunn had the lone assist.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

England has 13 points in his last five games on four goals and nine assists.

The Thunderbirds have at least 40 shots in their last five games after putting up 44 Wednesday. Seattle finished the six game homestand with 35 goals.

After the two games in Victoria this weekend, Seattle opens the month of December with five of seven games on home ice.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.